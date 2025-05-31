Washington Deputy Accused of Raping a Teen Volunteer Who Joined Police Explorers Program

A King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputy has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of accusations of rape and sexual misconduct, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On May 30, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) charged former KCSO deputy Ricardo Cueva with sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Victim was Enrolled as a Volunteer with the Police Explorers Program, Where Cueva was the Program Lead

According to court documents, Cueva is accused of repeatedly using his position of authority as a KCSO deputy to "sexually abuse and rape a then teenage volunteer with the Police Explorers program." The alleged rape and sexual misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and September of 2018, according to court documents.

"While acting as the Police Explorers group leader, the defendant began the process of gaining [the teenage girl's] trust to ultimately sexually exploit her before she turned 17 with special, individual treatment," Cueva's court documents read. "Once [the teenage girl] turned 17 years old, the age the defendant believed to be the age of consent, the defendant escalated his behavior."

Cueva Took the Victim on Ride-Alongs, Would Then Ask Her to Perform Oral Sex Acts

Court documents also claim that while Cueva was on duty and in uniform, he would take the teenage girl on ride-alongs in his marked patrol vehicle, where he would ask her to perform oral sex acts.

At the time of these incidents, he was the King County Sheriff's Explorer Program Lead at the Burien Police Department, according to court documents. At the time of the alleged incidents, the teenage victim reported directly to Cueva, according to court documents.

Cueva Previously Under Investigation for Kissing, Molesting a 10-Year-Old

According to court documents, "Deputy Cueva was investigated in a 2014 case in which a close-family friend's 10-year-old daughter accused him of kissing her on the lips and touching her genitals under her clothes. The King County Sheriff's Office investigated this accusation and determined there was no evidence to support the accusation," the documents read.

Documents also claim the state has concerns for the victim's safety because Cueva owns over 25 registered firearms and has experience using the weapons as a KCSO deputy. Cueva is currently being held in custody on $150,000 bail, according to the KCPAO.

"The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also asked the Court that, if he were to post bond on that bail amount, the defendant be ordered onto electronic home detention with GPS monitoring, and the victim be notified," wrote the KCPAO. "The Court ordered that and also made an order for the defendant to surrender all firearms after prosecutors' request."