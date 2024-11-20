Was Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Rigged? NFL Legend Michael Irvin Claims Tyson Was Forced to Hold Back Due to Secret Contract Clause

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has shared a theory suggesting that Mike Tyson was restricted during his recent fight against Jake Paul. Paul, 27, beat the 58-year-old Tyson with ease on Friday night in a Netflix broadcast, with the former heavyweight champion landing just 18 punches while struggling to chase down his much younger opponent.

Just moments after the fight, Paul claimed that he had held back, saying that he " didn't wanna hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt." However, Irvin suggested that it was Tyson who was being forced to hold back, alleging that a mysterious clause in the contract restricted him, indicating the fight was rigged.

Irvin's Theory Behind Tyson-Paul Fight

"I was waiting for that patent 'one to the body, one with the uppercut,'" the 58-year-old former NFL player explained on The Herd. "When he hits that, it's boom boom, boom. I want to see that, but we didn't get that, not a one."

"And I saw someone else say that it was in the contract – 'no uppercuts.' They had it in the contract. Come on guys, why wouldn't Mike Tyson throw an uppercut?"

The former wide receiver went on to compare Tyson's situation to his own, saying that if he were able to return to the football field, he wouldn't be restricted. "If Mike Irvin had good knees and could still play football but didn't run a set route, something's fixed," Irvin added.

Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd on FS1, agreed with Irvin's theory and further elaborated, suggesting that the mystery clause could have had more significant implications on the outcome of the fight.

"It was the killer shot and he didn't throw one," Cowherd echoed.

"Jake Paul by about the fifth round had a chance [to knock Tyson out] and I wonder if, after what you said, did Jake Paul say, 'Listen, I signed a contract. He can't throw an uppercut, so I'm not gonna humiliate him,'" he added.

Conspiracy Theories Float

Irvin's theory isn't the only conspiracy to surface after the Netflix fight, as many fans have suggested that Paul's decisive victory was rigged, pointing to a specific moment in the match they believe proves it.

"Jake Paul signaling for Mike to take it easy," one fan posted on X, sharing a clip of Tyson landing a punch to Paul's chin.

Paul responded to the blow by sticking his tongue out and taunting Tyson, almost as if to imply the punch had no effect on him. This is a behavior Paul has displayed in past fights, and even outside the ring, the former YouTube star has become known for sticking out his tongue.

However, conspiracy theorists believe Tyson was "sending signals."

While the fan theory lacks solid evidence, many were surprised that the fight was even approved, especially after it was delayed in June due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up during a cross-country flight.

Last week, Tyson revealed he nearly died on that plane and underwent eight blood transfusions while recovering from the ordeal.