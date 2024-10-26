Jaskirat Kaur, Mother Who Fatally Stabbed 10-Year-Old Daughter Sent to Indefinite Hostel

In a tragic incident, a mother suffering from paranoid schizophrenia killed her 10-year-old daughter, believing she was protecting her from perceived threats. Jaskirat Kaur, 33, stabbed her daughter Shay Kang 11 times in her sleep, fearing they were targeted by "lasers and technology." The incident occurred on March 4 at their home in Rowley Regis, England, after which Kaur made a 999 call, telling West Midlands Police, "My kid is dead."

During her sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Kaur showed no emotion as Judge Michael Chambers imposed an indefinite hospital order. She had pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. The court heard that Kaur was deeply paranoid, believing "projections" were coming into her home, which she thought posed a danger to her daughter. She reportedly told officers, "It was me (that killed her) because I didn't want her getting took by it."

The court heard disturbing details, with Kaur admitting she had considered killing her daughter for seven months. In police interviews, she said, "They can't adopt her, they can't take her." Kaur expressed no remorse, even stating, "I wanted her to die, I don't regret it."

Concerns had previously been raised about Shay's welfare. Prosecutor Sally Howes shared that Shay missed school for nine months, prompting police and social services involvement. Earlier, in January, Kaur contacted police, asking for a secure line to discuss her paranoia. During visits by police officers and social workers, Kaur appeared highly paranoid, often insisting she was keeping Shay home for her safety.

On a later visit, police noted that Shay appeared nervous and withdrawn. School staff observed a stark change in her behavior after reviewing body camera footage from police, where she seemed uncharacteristically quiet. This led to social services deeming Shay a "child in need," though Kaur was noted as providing for her basic needs.

Social workers continued monitoring Shay, noticing signs of regression. Although she returned to school in January, her speech and behavior had been affected by prolonged isolation. Shay mentioned to teachers that she often spent her days alone, daydreaming or playing on her Nintendo DS.

Two forensic psychiatrists testified that Kaur suffered from severe paranoid schizophrenia, believing that technology targeted her and Shay. Dr. John Croft explained that Kaur's mental state led her to think killing her daughter would shield her from further harm.

As the trial concluded, Brickhouse Primary School's pastoral officer, Carla Newby, paid a tearful tribute to Shay. "Shay was a bright, happy child whose smile could brighten the darkest days," Mrs. Newby said, expressing sorrow over Shay's tragic death.

In sentencing, Judge Chambers highlighted the gravity of the crime, calling it "a dreadful and tragic loss of life." He acknowledged Kaur's severe mental illness, which had driven her to a life of isolation and paranoia, ultimately leading to Shay's death.

Kaur, currently a patient at Chadwick Lodge secure hospital, received an indefinite hospital order to safeguard the public.