Was Meghan Markle 'Flirting' with Prince William? New Book Sparks Royal Controversy

London, UK – Meghan Markle has been accused of making Prince William uncomfortable by hugging and kissing him frequently, according to a new book by journalist Tom Quinn. Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants features interviews with former palace staffers, revealing behind-the-scenes tensions between Meghan and the royal family.

An excerpt published in The Times claims Meghan's affectionate nature caused unease. The book states that the Duchess of Sussex had a "hug everyone" approach, which clashed with royal protocol. Whenever Meghan attempted to embrace a family member, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles would reportedly flinch, leaving her feeling isolated.

According to former staff, Meghan's behavior led to speculation about her relationship with Prince William. "Meghan hugged him virtually every time they crossed paths," a source said. Some palace insiders believed this fueled rumors that she was flirting with him. The book clarifies that Meghan had no such intention, but the speculation deepened tensions between Prince Harry and his brother.

Meghan's approach to royal life reportedly sparked further conflicts. She was given nicknames such as "Duchess of Difficult" due to her strong opinions and high expectations. Some staffers also referred to her as "Mystic Meg" because of her "woke" and spiritual beliefs.

Another claim in the book suggests Meghan had a "messiah complex" and aimed to become the most famous royal. She allegedly disliked the traditional hierarchy, believing that senior royals acted immaturely. Staff members described her frustration with royal customs, saying she saw them as outdated and unnecessary.

Prince Harry was also the subject of palace jokes, according to the book. Staffers reportedly compared him to the bumbling Prince Regent from Blackadder, a British comedy series. They claimed he struggled with simple tasks, joking that he "would take two weeks to put on his own trousers."

The book also touches on other royal controversies. It alleges that Prince Andrew once demanded a staff member be removed because he did not like the person's mole. This detail adds to the long list of unusual royal demands that have surfaced over the years.

Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly responded to these claims. Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, they have spoken openly about their struggles within the monarchy. They have frequently criticized the institution, alleging mistreatment and a lack of support.

The latest revelations are likely to reignite debates about Meghan's time in the royal family. While some view her as a modernizing force, others believe she disrupted royal traditions. The book offers another perspective, shedding light on palace tensions and internal conflicts.

With its mix of gossip and behind-the-scenes drama, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants is expected to spark widespread discussion. Whether the claims are accurate or exaggerated, they add another chapter to the ongoing royal saga.