Was Joe Biden Not Vaccinated Against Covid-19? Speculations After 'Vaccinated Won't Get Covid' Statement Resurfaces

U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and recipient of booster shots, twice, was trolled on social media after his old clip promoting the vaccine resurfaced.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning after spending a restless night. White House Covid coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said the president was tired, with a runny nose and dry cough.

Biden Claims to Be "Doing Well, Getting Work Done"

In a tweet, Biden said that he was getting a lot of work done despite testing positive for the pandemic. "Hey Folks, I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for Covid. But I have been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild. An di really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I am doing well, getting lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It's going to be okay."

In a statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, who is having very mild symptoms, is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine. "Consistent with White House protocol the president will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative and will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom," said Jean-Pierre.

The New York Post reported that Biden's physician has stopped the President's heart medications after he was administered Paxlovid. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said at a press briefing that it's "very standard" to discontinue the medications during a five-day regimen of the antiviral Paxlovid.

Biden Gets Trolled on Social Media

Soon after report about the U.S. President testing positive for the pandemic broke, an old clip of Biden claiming that vaccinated people will not get covid, resurfaced.

During a CNN town hall event in July 2021, Biden while urging the Americans to get Covid-19 vaccine, said, " You're not going to â€” you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations."

"If Biden, who is the most frail and most protected man in America can get COVID after all the shots, masking and security... then anyone can and none of it makes a difference," tweeted a user.

"President Biden, vaccinated four times, tests positive for COVID, a year after he said that vaccines prevent infections. That statement was incorrect or as fact checkers would say: False Information," wrote another user.

"Do you remember when you said this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated? And when you also stated that if you got vaccinated you would not get covid? Pinocchio," read another tweet.