Was It an Assassination Attempt? Putin's Luxury Limo Explodes Days After Zelensky Said He Will Die [Video]

Just day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a bold statement that Vladimir Putin would "die soon" and that the war would end with his death. A luxury limousine from the Russian president's official fleet exploded in central Moscow today. The incident has raised concerns over Putin's safety and fueled speculation about internal threats in the Kremlin. Some reports suggest it may have been a failed assassination attempt.

The vehicle, a $357,000 Aurus Senat, is part of Putin's Presidential Property Management Department. According to reports, commuters fled in panic as firefighters battled the flames. The explosion happened near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka, a highly secure area in Moscow.

Witnesses reported that the fire started in the engine before spreading inside the car. Nearby restaurant patrons rushed to help before emergency crews arrived. Videos of the burning limousine went viral, showing thick black smoke and extensive damage to the rear section.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Russian authorities have not reported any injuries. However, the incident comes amid heightened tensions following the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Some reports suggest the explosion was a deliberate attack on the Russian leader's motorcade. The Aurus Senat is an armored limousine designed to withstand attacks, raising questions about how a fire could spread so quickly. The FSB has launched an investigation to determine if sabotage was involved.

Videos circulating on social media show the luxury limo engulfed in flames. One widely shared post described it as a "possible assassination attempt on Putin." While there is no official confirmation of foul play, the incident has alarmed Russian security agencies.

This explosion is the latest in a series of incidents raising concerns about Putin's safety. In recent months, there have been multiple reports of internal power struggles within the Kremlin. Some analysts believe growing dissatisfaction within Russia's elite could pose a greater threat to Putin than external enemies.

Reports have long circulated about the Russian leader's deteriorating health. Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove once suggested Putin could be suffering from Parkinson's disease. Recent appearances have shown Putin with a puffy face and unsteady movements, leading some to question the official narrative. Kremlin officials have denied these claims, calling them Western propaganda. There have also been reports of Putin coughing frequently in public, adding to speculation about his condition. Some Western analysts believe he may be suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Despite speculation, Putin's security remains a top priority. The explosion occurred just meters from the FSB headquarters, one of Russia's most secure buildings. The Kremlin has not confirmed whether Putin was near the scene at the time.

Following the incident, Russian authorities have tightened security around the president. The Kremlin has dismissed the explosion as a minor accident, but the FSB continues to investigate possible sabotage.

Putin's motorcade is known for its extreme security measures. His vehicles are equipped with advanced armor and defensive technology. If this explosion was an attack, it would signal a serious breach of security.

For now, the cause of the limousine explosion remains unknown. Russian authorities continue to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, Putin's security measures have been reinforced, and the Kremlin remains on high alert.