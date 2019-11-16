Security researchers always advise Android users to be careful while downloading apps from the Google Play Store. But what about pre-installed apps in Android phones? Recently a security research company stated that pre-installed apps and firmware pose a risk due to vulnerabilities that can be pre-positioned on an Android device, rendering the system vulnerable on purchase. This team of researchers found over 140 bugs which could be exploited for malicious purposes.

In the threat report, published by Kryptowire, security researchers mentioned that they have uncovered 146 apps, pre-installed on low-end Android smartphones that would spy through the microphone, unilaterally changing their permissions without notifying the user and transmit the data back to the manufacturer.

These bugs were found after analysing 29 different manufacturers from relative unknowns like Cubot and Doogee to the Tokyo-based electronics company Sony. It should be noted that almost average Android devices come with almost 100 to 400 pre-installed apps and the vulnerabilities pose a constantly growing threat to smartphone users. that

Kryptowire CEO Angelos Stavrou told CNET "Google can demand more thorough code analysis and vendor responsibility for their software products that enter the Android ecosystems," adding that "Legislators and policymakers should demand that companies are accountable for putting the security and personal information of end-users at risk."

A few months ago android users have been warned after technology expert found a pre-installed malware loaded in millions of phones that can take over Android devices and download apps in the background as well as commit ad fraud.