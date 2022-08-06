War of Y Episode 2 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

War of Y is a new Thai BL drama that focuses on the various challenges faced by people in the entertainment industry. The mini-series premiered on Tuesday, August 2. It featured the relationship between two lead actors. The show will return with a new episode on August 9, and it will continue to follow Nott and Pan.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, China, Denmark, Spain, and the Middle East, can watch the next chapter of this Thai BL drama on Tuesday, August 9, at 9 pm ICT through AIS PLAY.

The mini-series has a total of 20 episodes. Several drama lovers across the globe loved the premiere. Immediately after the telecast of the first episode, social media platforms started getting flooded with reviews from the viewers. Here are a few of them.

Fans' Reactions

#WarOfYEp1 really pulled up some digs at the bl entertainment industry: â–ªï¸Competition â–ªï¸jealously â–ªï¸Sexual harassment â–ªï¸OCD â–ªï¸fued â–ªï¸possible secret hookups amongst casts. It was alright, visuals & wardrobe. Can't wait to see more development of the plot. #warofytheseries

Watch #warofytheseries not get any awards because it calls out the entire industry for their toxic bs & for all of the exploitation of the actors. But at least us as fans can use this moment to discuss & learn how to be better fans and support our favorite actors in a healthy way

Knowing this is based off of actual events that have happened to actors, it makes matters worse

staff development is really impressive, The couple just got more cunning ,No one is innocent in this series .i can watch episode 2

this thai bl series is something extraordinary because of it's powerhouse cast

One thing I will say about #warofytheseries is don't peek behind the curtain unless you really want to know what goes on behind the scenes. Just like #callitwhatyouwant it can be a great show but also make you really sad to find out what these BL actors go through #WAROFYEP1

Finished the first ep of #warofytheseries and it has the right amount of drama, tea, and soapiness that I eat up with a spoon

I can already tell war of y is not going to be like regular bls. This show is going to be dark and shocking to a lot of people about what goes on behind the scenes of bls. And I believe a lot of these storylines will not have happy endings.

War Of Y Episode 2 Spoilers

War of Y episode 2 will continue to focus on the relationship between Nott and Pan. Speculations suggest that the upcoming chapter will continue to focus on various challenges by actors to portray their romantic scenes onscreen. They may have to go through several unpleasant moments as they make their fans attracted to their onscreen romance.

The promo for the next chapter hints at a breakup, which could eventually lead to a new beginning. To find out what lies ahead for Nott and Pan, watch the Thai BL drama on AIS PLAY Tuesday, August 9, at 3 pm GMT.