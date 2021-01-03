American rapper, songwriter and actress Cardi B's latest Instagram post hints that she's is all set to go on a strict diet this year. The singing sensation made it clear to her fans through her official social media handle that she has taken her New Year Resolution to make her perfectly toned body look even more attractive.

In her latest post, Cardi B wore a pink sequenced bikini flaunting her killer curves and the adoring tattoo on her right thigh. The diva's hot photo grabbed millions of eyeballs on social media. It managed to garner more than four hundred thousand million likes within a short span of time.

Reacting to Cardi B's caption on her post that read: "This will be my last week of eating everything want." While one of her fans wrote she had 'the most perfect body', another hailed the looks of her bikini saying, "This is my fav bikini of urs." The rapper made a buzz with her last pop music video or so-called the Cardi B anthem titled 'WAP' which features vocals from American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song, which was released through Atlantic Records on August 7 last year, topped the global charts. Cardi B's "WAP" became UK's most googled song lyrics, according to 2020 Google data.

The WAP rapper has been entertaining her fans on so many levels for years now. However, the year 2020 saw the singer up her game. She's known for her unique style and fashion quotient among youngsters worldwide. Not just through her unusual music videos, but her intriguing social media updates, Cardi B has been ruling the internet ever since her debut on social media. She loves to show off her luxury branded outfits and tease the audience with her sensuous looks.

While she already proved that she's the rap queen, fans are curious about what she's up to next this year. The sensational rap queen has a whopping 80 million-plus followers on Instagram and the number are ever-increasing.

Here are the 10 most popular songs of Cardi B:

1. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

2. Please Me

3. Press

4. Drip

5. I Like It

6. Money

7. Ring

8. Get Up 10

9. La Bebe

10. Be Careful

Watch Cardi B's Most Popular Song WAP: