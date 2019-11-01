Huawei is apparently working on a new tablet and it bears a striking resemblance to the iPad Pro, according to leaked images of the upcoming device. 91Mobiles shared renders of a future Huawei tablet that suggest that it has been "inspired" by Apple's iPad Pro. The upcoming device features a thin bezel along with a rounded display and edges so it's understandable why comparisons will be made with Apple's premium tablet. The only thing that stands out is the tablet's "hole-punch" front-facing camera.

The design is similar to the iPad Pro from the front and it has a dual-lens camera setup on the back, complete with a small LED flash unit.

The site claimed the device would be called the "Huawei MediaPad M7" but popular phone leaker Evan Blass revealed that Huawei is not only stealing the iPad Pro's design, it's taking the "Pro" moniker as well by calling it the Huawei "MatePad Pro."

A magnetic keyboard case accompanies the tablet but it is not yet known whether it will be included in the box. There also appears to be the M Pen-branded stylus that can be attached to the top of the tablet, possibly via magnets, which only reinforces its similarities to the iPad Pro.

The renders appear to show that the tablet will not feature a fingerprint sensor, so perhaps Huawei will use an in-display fingerprint sensor or some kind of authentication technology such as face unlock.

Other takeaways from these photos are the USB Type-C port at the bottom, sandwiched between speaker grilles on either side. As per 91Mobiles, the Huawei Matepad Pro will be sold as a high-end tablet and will include flagship-class specifications, including a Kirin 990 chipset, which is Huawei's newest and fastest processor and also has a built-in 5G modem.

The tablet will also include up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a large battery. The release date of the upcoming device is not yet clear but is likely to arrive sometime early next year given that its predecessor, the MediaPad M6 is just four months old.