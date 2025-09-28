Walking on Thin Ice Episode 4 to Feature Dramatic Change in Relationship for Kang Eun Soo, Lee Kyung

Walking on Thin Ice episode 4 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (September 28) at 9:20 PM KST. Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung will experience a change in their relationship in this chapter. The newly released stills show them spending some time together. They look comfortable and relaxed around each other in the images.

People in Korea can watch this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Walking on Thin Ice premiered on KBS2 on Saturday (September 20) at 9:20 PM KST. The emotional crime thriller drama focuses on the dangerous partnership between an ordinary housewife and a teacher. The housewife Kang Eun Soo is willing to take any risk in life to protect her family. But her partner, Lee Kyung, secretly leads a double life. The mini-series, written by screenwriter Jeon Young Shin, stars Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang, and Park Yong Woo. The mini-series will air a new episode every Saturday and Sunday. Song Hyun Wook directed it.

Here is everything to know about Walking on Thin Ice episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Walking on Thin Ice episode 4:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Walking on Thin Ice episode 4 will reveal the reason for a dramatic change in the relationship between Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung. The newly released stills feature them at a batting cage and an art supply store. The duo seems to be having fun together as they swing their baseball bats.