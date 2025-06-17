Waco Woman Charged with Stalking After She Obtained Bogus Marriage Certificate Without Ex-Boyfriend's Consent After Break-Up

A Waco woman has been charged with stalking after police said she obtained a certificate of marriage without her ex-boyfriend's knowledge.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the investigation began after Kristin Marie Spearman, 36, left a gift bag at her ex-boyfriend's house. The bag contained Bath and Body Works products and two documents.

One was a picture of Spearman holding what appeared to be a marriage license showing them married and officiated by a local reverend. The other was a copy of the marriage certificate filed with the county clerk's office.

The victim told police he had been in a relationship with Spearman and they had decided to get marriage licenses, which the documents indicated occurred around June 2, 2025.

The victim said after they got the licenses, they got into an argument and he told Spearman he no longer wanted to be in a relationship.

Investigators then learned Spearman convinced a reverend to certify the marriage without the victim's knowledge or him being there. Spearman then went to the county clerk's office and filed the certificate of official marriage.

Beverly Hills police, with the help of the Hewitt Police Department, arrested Spearman at her home on a charge of third-degree felony stalking. She remained in the McLennan County jail as of June 16.