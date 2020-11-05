As Democratic nominee Joe Biden inches closer to 270 electoral votes following victories in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday to secure the presidency, Twitter users have shared "evidence" that showed some of Michigan's absentee ballots belonged to voters who were either dead or more than 120 years old.

This new information casts doubts on the mail-in voting process and President Donald Trump's claim of widespread voter fraud in battleground states in a dramatic presidential election clash that has left America's political fate uncertain hours after polls closed.

Twitter user @fleccas revealed that a voter by the name William Bradley who voted via an absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan, had in fact died in 1984, according to records on the state's Voter Information Center.

The user shared another example of a voter, identified as June Aiken, who also voted via an absentee ballot in Jackson County, Michigan. The records displayed his month and year of birth as August 1900, making him more than 120 years old.

Another user also pointed out that many of the voters had their birthdays set to 1st January, 1990.

"We need to run a script of every death certificate on record in these counties through these ballot verifications," wrote one user.

"Woman who lives at my address but died in 2008 has been voting "Early" in every election since 2014 using my current address. I received a mail-in ballot for her this year," commented another.

Trump's Lawsuit to Stop Ballot Counting in Michigan

Trump's campaign filed lawsuits to stop ballot counting in Michigan until it is given access to observe the counting process.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," campaign manager Stepien said in a statement. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

The suit was filed after Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Michigan after largely urban and suburban counties reported mail-in ballot totals overnight.