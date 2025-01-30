Vogue Slams Melania Trump's White House Portrait Comparing Her to a Freelance Magician

Melania Trump's new White House portrait has sparked controversy. Vogue compared the former First Lady's look to that of a freelance magician. The black-and-white image, taken by photographer Régine Mahaux, was released on Monday. It features Trump in a power pose, leaning forward with her hands on a reflective table. The Washington Monument is visible in the background.

Vogue's critique focused on Trump's fashion choice. She wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed lapels over a white button-up shirt. A Ralph Lauren cummerbund and matching trousers completed the outfit. The magazine argued that the tuxedo made her appear more like a performer than a public servant.

"The choice to wear a tuxedo instead of a blazer or blouse made Trump look more like a freelance magician," Vogue stated. The article further noted that Melania's background in fashion and reality television influenced her style. "It's perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse and was part of a reality television empire would embrace theatrics."

The 2025 portrait is a stark contrast to Trump's 2017 official White House portrait. In that earlier image, she wore a black blazer and had her arms crossed with a slight smile. The color photograph had a soft-focus effect, making it look polished and refined.

Vogue also revisited past criticisms of Melania's style. In 2024, she faced backlash for wearing a 25-carat diamond ring, reportedly a gift from former President Donald Trump. The ring, estimated to be worth $3 million, was seen as a display of excessive wealth. Critics called it insensitive, given the economic struggles faced by many Americans at the time.

Vogue described her previous portrait as overly edited. "Unlike the new black-and-white image, Trump's first portrait was in color. Her face appeared airbrushed into oblivion—wide-eyed, smiling with a hint of teeth, her arms crossed to showcase a massive diamond wedding ring," the magazine wrote.

The article also touched on the presence of tech executives at the 2025 Inauguration. According to Vogue, their combined net worth exceeded a trillion dollars. The magazine suggested that the Trumps continue to project wealth, even in more subdued settings.