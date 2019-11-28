Smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone X30. To keep the sensation alive around the device, Vivo has released a teaser video in Chinese social media Weibo. The teaser video is highlighting its 'Super Telephoto Periscope' lens the X30 will feature. The X30 will be released soon in China, and the video is expected to tempt Vivo cellphone lovers around the country.

The Vivo X30 will be available in two variants- X30 and X30 Pro and both the devices will boast the same 13MP camera unit. With such a powerful camera, Vivo X30 would become the best smartphone among the competition to offer a periscope lens with a 60X zoom.

The nearest competitor to Vivo X30 would be OPPO's latest smartphone Reno, which flaunts a 13MP periscope lens with a zooming capability of 10X.

Both the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro will come powered with an Exynos 800 SoC. The devices will come with 5G dual connectivity and expected to be available in two RAM-storage variants. The X30 will come with an 8GB RAM-256GB inbuilt storage combination, while the X30 Pro would boast up to 12GB RAM and may arrive in 512GB or 1TB storage model.

The Vivo X30 would flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and the X30 Pro would sport a more prominent 6.89-inch AMOLED display but retain the same refresh rate.

Vivo is expected to launch both the devices at the beginning of next month in China.

Vivo NEX 3 SIngapore launch

Meanwhile, VIVO has unveiled NEX 3 in Singapore market recently. The phone comes with 5G connectivity and boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The NEX3 packs 8GB RAM, combined with 256GB inbuilt storage and runs on Android 9.0 powered Funtouch 9.1 OS. The NEX 3 offers multi-gigabit download and available at all the significant telcos at $1,299.