Soon after showcasing its concept smartphone APEX 2020, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is tipped to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone soon. According to a GizmoChina report via trusted Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming 5G smartphone would appear in the market as NEX 3S.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 865 paired with 8 GB worth RAM memory. The device would also pack an impressive waterfall display and come with a support of 55W fast charging support. The device has appeared in the TENAA as Vivo NEX 3 5G. The new leak claims that the upcoming smartphone would officially roll out as Nex 3S 5G instead of NEX 3.

According to the rumour mill, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G would come with the serial number V1950A and pack a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a resolution count of 1080 x 2256 pixels.

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G would pack a 64 MP primary camera sensor combined with a 13 MP telephoto and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. The device would also fancy a 16 MP selfie camera which would pop up from the top of the smartphone when required.

According to the TENAA listing, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G would pack a 44250 mAh battery and support SA and NSA 5G bands 41, 78, and 79 and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Measuring at 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4 mm, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G would weigh 219.5g and reportedly come in sunset red colour option. The smartphone would be available for purchase in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants soon.

Vivo recently showcased its concept smartphone APEX 2020 with an impressive waterfall display with a remarkable 120 degree viewing angle. The device showcased an under-display 16 MP selfie camera. The invention also houses a 48 MP primary lens combined with a 16 MP sensor to cater to primary camera requirements. Being a concept phone, the APEX 2020 is not expected to be available for purchase anytime soon.