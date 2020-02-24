Vivo is betting big on implementing 5G technology. The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its next smartphone iQOO 3 in China and the rest of Asia. The iQOO 3 would come in 5G edition besides an affordable 4G version as well.

Just ahead of its launch, live images of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked. In the images, you can see the front and the rear sides of the smartphone hinting at more details about what the affordable 5G smartphone may look like. According to the images leaked by Slashleaks, the device would come with an impressive display with a punch-hole styled selfie camera on its top right. The lustrous finished glass back sports the quad-camera setup with an LED flash shares its space with a horizontally placed band log at the bottom.

The highly anticipated Vivo smartphone was leaked earlier indicating its detailed specifications. According to the leaks, the smartphone would come with an edge-to-edge 6.1-inch 2K display with Eagle Eye Display Enhancement technology and a whopping 180 Hz touch response rate. The display refresh rate clearly hints Vivo would focus on the avid smartphone gamers looking for an affordable smartphone with immense speed and good look.

According to the leaks, the iQOO 3 5G would come powered with a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 based internal storage to offer immense speed all the time. The smartphone would offer 4D game vibration, monster touch buttons and an exclusive iQOO UI with a monster mode.

The earlier published leaks claimed the iQOO 3 5G would pack a 48 MP selfie camera. On the back, the smartphone would also feature a 48 MP or a 64 MP primary sensor with two 12 MP sensors for wide-angle and telephoto photography. The smartphone would come with a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The iQOO 3 5G would run on Android Q 10 powered customised OS and come in Volcano Orange, Tornado Black and Quantum Silver colours.