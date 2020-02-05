Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is preparing a flagship smartphone to take on rivals in 2020. The name of the upcoming device is known to many of us as VIVO IQOO 3. Trusted Chinese smartphone tipster Digital Chat Station has reportedly shared an image of the device on Weibo. The image shows a gorgeous OLED display. The reason for sharing the image is to show how tiny the device's punch-hole design is. The design embeds the selfie camera over the screen to help smartphone makers feature bigger displays. But most of the existing devices come with a big punch-hole design which usually makes the device front cluttered.

The image features two devices. While one has the selfie camera on the top right, the other houses the camera on the top left edge of the display. While posting the image, the tipster only mentions the size of the selfie sensor and has not named the device. However, the design hints the image must be of the upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone.

A powerhouse?

Earlier this week, the Vivo IQOOO3 was tipped by another leak star as one of the cheapest smartphones having Snapdragon 855+ SoC. While SnapDragon 865-powered smartphones offer 5G connectivity, they usually come with a higher price tag. But Vivo might unleash a device with flagship specs and design in an affordable price range. There is another leak that has appeared in Gizmochina showing the top-performing S855+ powered flagship devices of 2020.

According to the report, the performance data on the AnTuTu benchmark has been retrieved from January 1 to January 31.

The performance list is crowded with Snapdragon 855+ SOCs, keeping out SnapDragon 865-powered devices. That might be because there are not many Snapdragon 865-powered devices available right now, and we have to wait a few months to experience a head-to-head test.

In the list, three Vivo devices are on the top: Vivo iQOO Neo 855, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G, and Vivo NEX 3 5G.

Availability

According to a Gadget 360 report, the Vivo iQOO could be rolled out by the end of this month. The report also mentions that the upcoming Vivo flagship might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, liquid cooling system and 44W fast-charging technology.