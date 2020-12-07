Viviane Obenauf, a former boxing champion, has been arrested on the suspicion of beating her husband to death after his body was found inside their apartment in Switzerland.

The 34-year-old Brazilian native was arrested following a seven-week investigation into her husband's death. Obenauf's 61-year-old husband, who was a well-known proprietor in the Swiss town of Interlaken, was found dead in the home the couple shared above his restaurant "Des Alpes" on October 19.

The husband, identified with the first name, "Thomas," was found deceased with "massive injuries" consistent with a "violent assault with a blunt object," according to Swiss police.

Obenauf got married to Thomas on Jan 25 and has shared several photos of herself with Thomas and his son on her Instagram account. After their marriage, she opened a gym in the Swiss town, according to local newspaper Blick. Swiss authorities have searched both their apartment and the gym as part of the investigation. Thomas' restaurant has remained closed since his death.

'Like Flicking a Switch'

Obenauf was born in Rio de Janeiro, and as a youngster she played football and was an Olympic gymnast before turning to boxing at the age of 18. She fought in three world title bouts over the span of her career, held a 14-6 record and two World Boxing Federation international titles before announcing her retirement last year.

A bricklayer and bodybuilder who previously dated Obenauf revealed the Brazilian "always had two faces" and described her temperament as "like flicking a switch. "He revealed that he was once assaulted by Obenaud after she became extremely jealous about his frequent contact with a co-worker.

"She hit me directly in the face with her fist about three or four times. Then I heard that she was getting dressed in the bedroom." Next thing he knows, Obenauf was getting ready to go for a drive while he was bleeding thanks to a split lip.

The former featherweight has previously been arrested for allegedly punching a man who groped her on her 30th birthday at a London nightclub in 2016.