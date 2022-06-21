Vivian Jenna Wilson: Elon Musk's Trans Child Files for Name Change; Says 'No Longer Wish to be Related to Biological Father'

Elon Musk's 18-year-old child Xavier Musk has reportedly filed documents in court to drop her famous last name and legally change her gender identity from male to female. Xavier, according to reports, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica, California, on April 18 seeking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson, which includes the last name of her mother.

The transgender teen revealed that she wants to take her mother's last name and distance herself from her father. The decision came just days after Xavier turned 18. A screenshot released on Twitter by @KnowNothingTV shows court documentation for a name change petition filed in Los Angeles County.

Life-Altering Decision

Wilson is Xavier's mother, Justine's, last name, and the change represents her new gender identity as a girl. According to TMZ, the legal documents are not only in recognition of a change in gender and a new name but also in a bid to get a new birth certificate.

The official reason given is stated as: "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the petition was submitted in April, not long after Vivian turned 18. The court date has been set for Friday this week.

She has not stated whether she receives financial help from her father, who is the world's richest man with a fortune of $213 billion dollars, or whether her displeasure with his antics extends to denying any more payments.

Xavier reportedly has a twin brother named Griffin. Elon Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson from 2002 to 2008.

Distancing Herself from Her Father

It is not known what exactly prompted Xavier to drop her last name although Musk recently showed his support for trans people via a tweet for which he was slammed. "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," he had tweeted.

He expressed his displeasure with others using their own pronouns, prompting Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg's husband, to respond, "I hear your frustration, sweetie. See me after class and we can go over the worksheet again."

He claimed to be a supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been chastised by the LGBTQ community for his "Don't Say Gay" policy, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and homosexuality in elementary school classrooms.

Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes had previously also stated that they planned to raise their child in a gender-neutral manner. She is now said to be dating transgender WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, 34.

Grimes began dating Musk in May 2018, and their son, X AE A-XII, or X, was born in May 2020.

Exa Dark Siderael Musk, often known as Y, was born via surrogate to Musk and Grimes in December 2021. Grimes and Musk traveled to Florence, Italy, in August with at least three of their five teenage sons, but it was unclear whether Xavier was among them.

Following the revelation about Xavier's decision to dissociate herself from her father and be identified as a female, Musk tweeted a simple but emotional message: "I love all my kids so much," he wrote.

Vivian and her twin, Griffin Musk, are the eldest of the Tesla magnate's seven living children. Musk was married to Vivian's mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson till 2008. Nevada, her son, was born in 2002 and died 10 days later from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

She then had twin sons, Xavier and Griffin, as well as triplet boys, Damian, Kai, and Saxon, all of whom are now 16 years old.