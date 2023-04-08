Virginia Woman Who Advocated for Sexual Assault Victims Caught Trying to Sexually Abuse 8-Year-Old Girl

A Virginia woman was arrested last month for allegedly arranging to meet an 8-year-girl with the intention to sexually abuse her.

The 45-year-old mother of two, Eleanor Hoppe, was arrested on March 20 and charged with three federal crimes: distribution of child pornography, enticement of a minor and attempted transportation of a minor with attempt to engage in sexual activity.

Hoppe Posted About 'Taboo Parenting' on Fetish Website

In February, Hoppe encountered an undercover FBI agent on a fetish website and conversed on an encrypted app about a fetish she had - "taboo parenting."

According to the prosecution, Eleanor Hoppe allegedly sent a topless photograph of herself to the undercover officer to prove she was "safe" and then sent a video of an adult male penetrating the vagina of an apparent minor with his penis.

She then volunteered to travel to participate in abuse of what she was told was the man's 8-year-old daughter, according to the prosecution. "A great think to do is to wake her up by trying new things," Eleanor Hoppe allegedly told the man.

Hoppe Claimed She was There to Prevent the Sexual Abuse When Caught

The pair were to meet at a hotel in Warrenton and carry out the abuse. Things reportedly escalated on March 16, the day of the planned rendezvous.

Eleanor Hoppe reportedly sent three more images of adult males violating girls as well as a photograph of a pink silk robe she would bring to the rendezvous along with this alleged message: "Her big girl robe for tonight."

"I'll be [there] as soon as I can and I'll get naked to," she allegedly texted.

When the FBI agent arrived at the hotel, Hoppe was placed under arrest. When confronted, she claimed she was there to prevent the abuse. However, she said she did not alert law enforcement â€” and a search of her vehicle turned up a pink children's tote bag containing silk undergarments, lubricant and a pink silk robe.

Hoppe Worked as an Advocate for Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Violent Crimes

Hoppe's LinkedIn profile indicated that for two years she worked as a victim-witness advocate for the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, where she "offered resources and referrals to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and violent crimes."

On Tuesday, Hoppe pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each charge is a felony, with one charge prescribing a prison sentence up to 15 years and another carrying a sentence ranging from 10 years to life. Hoppe's next hearing is set for June 6