A woman has left her husband in a life-threatening condition after allegedly running him over with her vehicle in a domestic assault incident outside a shopping mall in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday.

Videos widely circulated on social media show the aftermath of the attack, which took place in the parking lot of the JANAF Shopping Center on the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

'I Gave You 18 Years of My Life'

A shocking Facebook Live video shot immediately after the woman allegedly run the man over with the car shows the man lying motionless on the ground in a pool of blood behind the red sedan. "He's dead," the woman filming the video can be heard saying.

"I'm sick of him," the wife who appears to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle repeatedly shouts, "I hope you're dead!"

"She hit him with the car," a bystander can be heard saying. "He's f*cking selfish, every day of your f*cking life," the woman yells at her husband on the ground before picking up the car's bumper lying nearby and hitting him with it.

Another onlooker can be heard saying the man was still breathing while he was on the ground in the video.

"I gave you 18 years of my f*cking life," she yells at the man at one point before spitting on him. Watch the video below: (WARNING: the video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised).

Man in Critical Condition

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted saying that they responded to reports of a domestic assault incident at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to the police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening, and he continues to remain in a critical condition.



The woman, whose identity is not yet known, is currently in police custody. Her charges have not been specified.