Virginia Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Underage Twin Brothers

A Virginia woman is accused of having sexual relations with underage twin brothers, according to court documents.

As reported by KNWA, of Chesapeake, is facing three counts of indecency with a minor. Court documents detail an almost eight-month relationship Watts is accused of having with the teens who lived across the street.

Watts' Husband Said He Found His Wife Topless on the Couch with One of the Twins

Watts's arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated after an anonymous tip was received by the Chesapeake Police on Feb. 22, reporting an inappropriate relationship between Watts and the twin brothers.

In court documents, Watts' husband said he found his wife on the couch topless with one of the boys. He told the officer the teen was "pretending to be asleep." The teen told his parents he went over to smoke marijuana and he "chilled until he fell asleep on the couch."

About 20 days later, police found him at Watts' home. The documents said officers removed a mattress in an upstairs bedroom and saw him hiding in a small space. She was charged on July 26, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Watts Allegedly Invited the Twins to Her House to Smoke Weed, Then Inappropriately Touched Them

The criminal complaint said the other brother told a Chesapeake detective Watts would invite him to her house when she had weed. They would smoke together. He also told the detective Watts would inappropriately touch him.

Court documents show the two families had an "open door" rule and were close since Watts had a son who was about the same age as the twins. Watts is due in court for indecency with a minor charge in October.

The teens' parents and Watts' husband have filed protective orders against her.The protective order affidavit filed by her husband describes large amounts of cash, marijuana and a prepaid cell phone found after her arrest.