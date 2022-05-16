International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Virginia Sorenson: Buffalo Shooter Payton Gendron Wrote Name of White Woman Killed in Waukesha Parade on His Rifle

Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron scrawled the name of a Waukesha Parade victim on his rifle. He wrote the name Virginia Sorenson, a white woman who was run over at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year.

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured after a driver plowed an SUV into a Christmas parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2021.

Buffalo shooter's gun
Buffalo shooter's rifle Twitter

Sorenson Was Killed By a Black Man

Sorenson, 79, was mowed down by a black man during the Christmas parade in Wisconsin back in November. Photos of the shooter's rifle have emerged on the internet showing the misspelled name of Virginia Sorenson, according to the New York Post.

Virginia Sorenson
Virginia Sorenson: Twitter

What's Waukesha Parade Incident?

The assailant in the Waukesha parade incident was a black man Darrell Edward Brooks. He used to promote violence against white people.

In November last year, Sorenson, 79, was to perform at the Waukesha Christmas to perform under the Dancing Grannies' troupe. But the black man ruined all plans as his SUV plowed into the crowd and killed six including Sorenson.

Buffalo Shooting
Buffalo shooting Twitter

Gendron Also Wrote 'Here's Your Reparations' on Firearm

Gendron, who released a 180-page manifesto claiming to be influenced by white replacement theory, is believed to be outraged by such incidents. According to the conspiracy theory, whites are being deliberately outnumbered in the US by immigrants, who skew polls in favor of Democrats.

Buffalo Shooter
Buffalo shooting Twitter

Apart from the name of Sorenson, Gendron added the n-word and, "Here's your reparations" on the rifle.

Officials have termed Gendron, who pleaded not guilty to murder charges, a loner as they believe the teenager became influenced by anti-black theories.

Gendron killed 10 people and injured three others and the Tops Friendly Supermarket. He shot 11 black and two black people.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also questioning the parents of Gendron 'Paul and Pamela Gendron, who are engineers in the Department of Transportation.

