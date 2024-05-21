Virginia Rapper Kills Himself After Pointing Gun at His Head, Pulling Trigger on Social Media

A 17-year-old rapper accidentally shot himself dead while filming a video on social media, when he pointed the firearm at his head and pulled the trigger.

The Suffolk, Virginia, rapper was found dead at his home on May 15.While the police have not yet confirmed his identity, the account under which the video was posted and his Instagram handle shows that he was known as rapper Rylo Huncho. There are reports claiming his name was Raleigh Freeman III.

Police Confirmed Death was Due to an Accidental Discharge

The police confirmed the teenager's death and said he died by an "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound" to the head. There is a separate video circulating on social media showing Freeman singing into a camera while dancing with a pistol with a green laser sight.

As reported by the New York Post, the boy appeared to switch off the weapon's safety and point it at his head, when a gunshot rang out and and he was thrown from view as the camera dropped.

The video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

GoFundMe Set Up for Freeman's Mother

The next day, a GoFundMe was set up for Freeman's grieving mother.

"He was her only son!" A cousin of the rapper wrote in the post. "She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could."

"Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need," the cousin wrote.

"It was always her and her son."

The fundraiser has already amassed more than $2,800 in donations.