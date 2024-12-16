Virginia Man Dies After Getting Hit by Bear Falling from Tree During Freak Hunting Accident

A Virginia father of five has died after being struck by a bear falling from a tree Monday morning in Lunenburg County, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR).

An investigation by VDWR, which was notified of the incident around 9:50 a.m., suggests that a group of hunters chased a bear into a tree. Then as the group retreated from the bottom of the tree, one of the hunters shot the bear, according to officials.

As the animal fell, it hit 58-year-old Lester C. Harvey Jr., of Phenix, Virginia, who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree. One of the hunters provided first aid until local emergency crews arrived on scene.

Officials said Harvey, who had been in serious but stable condition after being transported from VCU South Hill to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Dec. 13.

Harvey was a self-employed contractor and avid outdoorsman who "was a friend to all and never met a stranger," according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren. Harvey's funeral will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Mt. Carmel Road in Brookneal.

"The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident," VDWR officials said.