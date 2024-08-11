Virgin Mary Statue in Ohio Church Is Filmed Blinking by Stunned Worshipers as Many Claim It to Be 'Miracle' [WATCH]

Worshippers in Ohio were left stunned when a statue of the Virgin Mary, commissioned over 75 years ago, seemingly blinked as they looked at it, with photos documenting the mysterious event. The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima was traveling through the region as part of a tour when it reportedly closed and reopened its eyes on August 2 while being displayed at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

This church is located in Canton, a city recognized as the birthplace of the NFL and the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several visitors to the iconic statue have reported experiencing medical miracles, including a young boy whom some believe was healed of malaria.

Mysterious Event

Connie Liptak was at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton on Friday when she said that a sculpture of Our Lady of Fatima, which had been part of a world tour, appeared to close and reopen its eyes, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

"I knew it was a miracle because I'd been looking at her all morning," said Liptak, who captured the moment in a photo. "Her eyes were truly closed; you could clearly see her lashes down."

A digital photo of the alleged occurrence appears to show Mary with her eyelids closed and her mouth slightly more open compared to the original statue.

Devotees have long credited this sculpture—the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima—with various miracles, including healings and celestial occurrences.

The statue's caretaker, Larry Maginot, told the station, "We know that she's wept 15 times."

Divided Opinion

However, Rev. David Misbrener, the pastor of the Ohio church, said that he didn't believe it was a divine act.

"I'm a little bit skeptical of such things, and the church is very cautious with such things," Misbrener told the Canton Repository. "Anything can happen with a camera."

He added, "If anyone gained spiritual or physical benefits, then it fulfilled its purpose."

The statue, which portrays Jesus' mother praying near a small Portuguese village, was commissioned in 1947 and now travels globally, being displayed in Catholic churches.

Liptak's photo of the supposed blink has not yet been examined by a digital photography expert.