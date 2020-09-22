A woman busy filming a snapchat video by hanging out of her car window lost balance and fell onto a busy highway in London. She escaped a major accident though suffered minor injuries. The incident was shared on the social media by Roads Policing Unit of Surrey, United Kingdom.

The incident occurred on midnight of September 20 on M25 motorway south of London. The cops have not revealed the identity of the woman. "The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane," Surrey Police wrote on Twitter.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed. #nowords," the Cops further wrote. The woman is said to have received treatment from the paramedics. As soon as this update was posted on the Surrey cops Twitter handle, people started criticizing the woman. Netizens also posed questions to the cops asking them why didn't they arrest the woman.

Reveal her Identity: Netizens Demand

People demanded that the identity of the woman must be made public. Some said that she should be disqualified and not allowed to drive the vehicle again. "I just don't get what was THAT important that her whole body was out the window. It doesn't add up," commented a twitter user.

Another twitter user asked why she was not arrested. To this, cops replied saying there was no necessity to arrest. "We can't just arrest people for fun. We have to have a necessity which we did not have for this. We knew who she was, where she lived, there will have been plenty of evidence and no person or property was likely to be at any further risk," the comment read. The cops also explained that just because the person was not arrested that did not mean action cannot be taken against her.

This made netizens angry who questioned the cops whether the person involved in the case was, "the daughter of chief of police or some civil servant's sister. "Why wasn't she sent to court and made to do community service or arrested on the scene. Then others will think it is okay to do it," netizens commented.

"That is not what we said. We simply said we had no lawful necessity to arrest," replied the cops. Netizens have been demanding the police to reveal the identity of the person involved in the case. "Did she post the video," asked a twitter user Shaun, amidst all the serious discussion.