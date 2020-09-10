Parents are currently expressing their angst about how their kids are getting tricked into watching the horrific video of the US Army veteran Ronni McNutt committing suicide live on Facebook, a few of them are claiming that they have banned their children from using social media until the matter got addressed, as per reports.

The graphic video of the man from Mississippi shooting himself in the head was removed by Facebook on the day it got posted, but it was widely shared on other social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat. Some people were tricked into watching the footage as the clip got uploaded with false titles, as reported by The Sun.

"I wish I can unsee the video but I cannot, unfortunately, I can't and unfortunately it's permanently in me and my daughter's minds she is so traumatized from the video she accidentally clicked on a link on Tik Tok," a parent wrote on Facebook as reported by The Sun.

Children Getting Traumatized by Suicide Video

On Twitter, a user stated that her 15-year-old daughter was sent the video as another mentioned that the user's son showed the suicide video on YouTube. Many users also targeted TikTok as according to reports it landed on the video-sharing app's trending homepage.

A user who goes by the name @0kayaubrey wrote: "My sister is scared to go on tiktok now cause the Ronnie Mcnutt suicide keeps coming up on her fyp.... Why would people even repost that on a app filled with kids?", as per reports.

On Tuesday, a representative from TikTok responded by saying that their systems have been automatically detecting and flagging the videos for the violation of their policies."We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who've reported content and warned others against watching, engaging or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family," the spokesperson mentioned.

Facebook claimed that it has been using automation technology for removing the videos and uploads of the clip. There were speculations also that McNutt faked his death as a fake account that claimed to be of the former army man posted, "I faked my death beacause life f—- sucks you know, I wanted to go away and I actually edited the video and made it into a live". This post went viral on social media.