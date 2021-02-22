A viral video is being circulated on social media over the last week along with a claim that it shows a man dying after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The footage, shared hundreds of times on Twitter and Facebook, shows a man lying on the ground as he is surrounded by a group of healthcare professionals who scramble to treat the individual as a woman can be heard crying in the background.

"Young man died immediately after receiving second dose of Covid vaccine" reads the caption on one of the posts on Twitter. The video was apparently filmed at a vaccination centre in the Israeli city of Rishion LeZion.

Watch the clip below:

Fact-Check

Clalit, Israel's largest healthcare provider, which is conducting research on 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine that has been administered to 44 percent of Israel's population, confirmed to Reuters that the man in the viral video did not, die, as claimed, but had collapsed because he was not feeling well.

"As for the video being distributed across social media: Clalit wants to clarify that it is of a young man who arrived at a (vaccination) center in Rishon LeZion to get vaccinated and was not feeling well", Clalit said in a statement to Reuters.

"As the video shows, the young man was immediately treated by the trained medical team on site, was evacuated to the emergency room by MADA and was released to his home shortly after. We shall clarify that it was not an allergy to the vaccine."

According to local media reports, the man's wife said he fainted because of anxiety but recovered immediately afterwards. Anxiety caused by the procedure can cause people to lose consciousness following vaccination, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is not the first time there have been rumors of deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccinations. In December, there were claims that a Tennessee-based nurse who fainted after receiving the vaccine during a live TV interview had died. However, the claim was later found to have been false.