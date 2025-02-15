Viral Video Shows Humpback Whale Swallows Kayaker, Spits Him Out Seconds Later in Chile

A 24-year-old kayaker had a terrifying close call with a humpback whale in Bahia El Águila, Chile. The giant mammal briefly swallowed Adrian Simancas and his kayak before spitting him back into the sea. The shocking moment was caught on video by his father, Dell, who was kayaking nearby.

The incident occurred on Saturday near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan, located in Chile's remote Patagonia region. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Dell mistaking the approaching whale for "pretty waves." Moments later, the massive creature emerged, engulfing Adrian's yellow kayak before releasing him.

In the footage, Dell can be heard trying to reassure his son after the whale let him go. "Stay calm, stay calm," he says as Adrian regains his bearings in the water. The video has stunned viewers worldwide, with many comparing the event to biblical stories and legendary sea tales.

Survival Against All Odds

Speaking to CNN, Adrian described the horrifying experience. He recalled feeling something slimy on his face just before noticing a dark blue and white mass approaching from behind. Before he could react, he was pulled underwater.

"At that moment, I thought I was going to die," Adrian said. "I felt like it had swallowed me completely."

However, within seconds, he realized he was still alive. His life vest pulled him toward the surface, where he could finally breathe and process what had happened. Despite the initial panic, Adrian quickly became concerned for his father. He worried they wouldn't reach the shore in time or that he might develop hypothermia in the freezing waters.

Luckily, both Adrian and Dell managed to make it back to shore safely.

Would They Kayak Again?

Despite the terrifying experience, the father and son remain undeterred. When asked if they would ever kayak again, their answer was immediate: "Of course."

Their fearless attitude has impressed many, with some calling them "the luckiest adventurers alive."

Not the First Time

This incident is reminiscent of a similar event in November 2020, when a humpback whale nearly swallowed two kayakers off a California beach. Those kayakers were watching whales feed when one suddenly surfaced underneath them, flipping their kayak and briefly swallowing them before they managed to escape.

Humpback whales are filter feeders, meaning they consume small fish and krill. While they have enormous mouths, their throats are too small to swallow large objects like kayaks or humans. Experts say such incidents are accidental, occurring when whales lunge for food and misjudge their surroundings.

Viral Sensation

The footage of Adrian's ordeal has sparked widespread reactions on social media. Many viewers expressed shock and amazement, while others found humor in the situation. One viral tweet compared the whale's actions to a spouse's playful antics, adding a comedic twist to the shocking event.

While Adrian's encounter was terrifying, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of nature. For now, he and his father have an unforgettable story to tell—a tale of survival, adventure, and an unbelievable brush with one of the ocean's most majestic creatures.

