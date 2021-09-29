Viral Video: Shoplifters Steal Dior, Armani Products Worth $10,000 in Chicago Ulta Beauty Heist

In a video shared by a customer at an Ulta Beauty store, three men are seen wearing masks as they empty the shelves of some expensive Christian Dior and Armani makeup into garbage bags. The broad daylight robbery took place over the weekend while people were busy shopping inside the store in suburban Norridge on Saturday, according to police.

One of the bystanders caught the whole act on his camera. The footage of the theft incident has gone viral on social media. Moreover, it has been learned that the thieves managed to rob items worth $10,000 and flee from the store without being caught.

A Twitter account by the name '16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner' has shared the full video that shows the trio of thieves dressed in cream-coloured hoodies and black trousers. "Sent by a follower. This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago," the tweet on the account read while the person in the video capturing the incident says, "This is in the middle of Ulta right now. Look at this, it's Insane."

Moreover, Ulta Beauty released an official statement following the incident.

"At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority. We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation. We are thankful that no one in the store was harmed during this incident and will continue to work with authorities and our security partners to ensure our stores are safe destinations for all," the official release stated.

The footage shows at least three culprits wearing masks as they empty shelves of expensive Christian Dior and Armani makeup into black trash bags. Reportedly, police are currently investigating the case as retail theft and more details are awaited.