A British soldier landed inside the kitchen of a house in California when his parachute smashed into the roof of the house. The incident occurred in Southern California when a parachutist from Camp Roberts landed inside a house in a failed attempt to fly.

Reports stated that the soldier was under training. The chute he was given to fly did not open fully, forcing him to plunge through a house situated in Atascadero on July 6. "The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries," the Atascadero Police Department said in a news release.

No Severe Injuries Reported

It is said that the no one was inside the house when the incident occurred. "The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured," stated the press release. Speaking to KSBY, Linda Sallady, mother of the person who owns the house, said that apart from the hole on the roof, there was not much damage to the house. "It's amazing. It's mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances, everything," said Sallady. Meanwhile, other trainees are said to have landed safely.

According to The Tribune News Service, multiple reports were received by the emergency dispatchers around 4.55 PM about the fall of a male parachutist in the 9500 block of Via Ciello. The city news release said that Atascadero Fire and Police immediately reacted to the report.

Atascadero Fire and Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence, said the news release. "All others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field. We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury," said Camp Roberts spokesman Jonathan Shiroma.

The survival of the soldier is termed as a miracle. In a similar incident in 2018, a parachutist was killed when he came down on the roof of a Perris house, south of Perris Valley Airport. He had made a jump from an aircraft reportedly associated with the skydiving academy located at the airport, which is less than a mile northeast of where the hard landing occurred.

In April 2021, a woman reportedly died in a skydiving accident near Lodi, California. Her parachute had become tangled and failed to open as she fell to the ground.