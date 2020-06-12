The New York Police department is on lookout for the infamous couple who was caught on camera having sex at the Brooklyn Bridge station in May when it was empty due to lockdown. The NYPD has released the photographs of the couple seeking help to identify them.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential," says the statement.

Picture Shows Woman in Throes of Passion

In the incident which took place on May 17 at about 6 a.m., the unidentified couple was caught in the act by an onlooker who was standing on the opposite platform. Now, the NYPD cops are urging general public to identify the kinky pair. In the pictures released by the cops, the woman appears to be in the throes of passion.

Though the police did not disclose how they managed to get the pictures of the couple, it appears to have been taken from a CCTV footage. The woman appears to be bending forward, with her mouth wide open indicating a passionate moment. The cops said that the woman was wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and a patterned bandanna, while her partner wore a black hoodie and black baseball cap.

In the 42-second viral clip, which was shared on twitter by a user GrantB911, on May 21, the man is seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, rolled down, as he engaged in the act with the woman supporting herself against a pillar. From time to time, the unidentified man is seen moving his head to check for any onlooker. The face of the woman is entirely hidden in the video by an yellow-colored pillar on the platform.

However, at one point, he could be seen looking toward the camera aware of being filmed in the act.

MTA Was Glad They Had Disinfected the Station

Comparing the act like watching a porn video, the onlooker, who the New York Post reported to be a construction worker from a site near the station, was heard saying: "Yea, I don't care I don't mind that s–t, that s–t is like PornHub to me. This is New York City you see everything, you hear! Oh, he came. He f–king came. I can't even concentrate with s–t like this."

"Have a good one bro," said the man before walking off laughing.

At the peak of the global pandemic, the subway station was closed for the first time in its history. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority had undertaken the task of disinfecting the station a few days ago.

Speaking to the New York Post about the sex-frenzied couple, MTA spokesman Tim Minton had said: "We are proud the subways are as clean as they've ever been, but no need to try them out like these geniuses Glad we announced our ultraviolet disinfecting pilot yesterday because we are going to need it on this platform."