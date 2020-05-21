A couple was caught having sex in a Brooklyn subway station in video that has gone viral on the social media sites. Days after the Flushing Avenue station in Brooklyn was disinfected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the couple used the squeaky-clean platform to release their sexual energies.

For the first time in 115 years, the subway system in New York City was shut down for a planned disinfection of the trains and platform in the night. The activity was planned out in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Man Was Aware of Being Recorded

The couple was caught in the act by an onlooker who was standing on the opposite platform. In the 42-second clip, the man is seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, rolled down, as he engages in the act with a woman supporting herself against a pillar. From time to time, the unidentified man is seen moving his head to check for any onlooker. The face of the woman is seen hidden by the yellow-colored pillar on the platform.

However, at one point, he could be seen looking towards the camera aware of being filmed in the act. The video was shared on twitter by a user @GrantB911. It has already crossed 2.4 million views.

The empty platform was stripped off the homeless too, during the disinfection drive carried out by the MTA. Comparing the act like watching a porn video, the onlooker, who the NY Post reported to be a construction worker from a site near the station, was heard saying:

"Yea, I don't care I don't mind that s–t, that s–t is like PornHub to me. This is New York City you see everything, you hear! Oh, he came. He f–king came. I can't even concentrate with s–t like this."

"Have a good one bro," said the man before walking off laughing.

MTA Glad About Disinfecting Platform Beforehand

To stop the spread of coronavirus, the MTA has not only hired more cleaners but also deployed virus-killing ultraviolet lamps to clean the trains and platforms.

Speaking to the New York Post about the sex-frenzied couple, MTA spokesman Tim Minton said: "We are proud the subways are as clean as they've ever been, but no need to try them out like these geniuses Glad we announced our ultraviolet disinfecting pilot yesterday because we are going to need it on this platform."

However, Twitter was filled with the pictures and videos of the couple. "People all over the world (everybody) Join hands (join) Start a love train, love train," tweeted one user. "*blinkBLINK* *blinkBLINK* So much for #SocialDistancing," wrote another. "Thats lovely @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo now when can the normal people start living lives again," tweeted a user.