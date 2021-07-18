A video shared by one of the committees of the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] appears to be threatening the use nuclear bombs against Japan, if Tokyo interferes Taiwan.

The video is going viral on social media. Baoji Municipal Committee, a CCP authority in Shaanxi province of China, reposted the video that states that China will continuously use nuclear bombs until Japan surrenders unconditionally.

The video was reposted after Japan stressed the importance of Taiwan's freedom in its annual defense white paper, recently. "Taiwan's independence is critical to a free and secure Asia-Pacific. And if China attacks Taiwan, Japan could join a U.S.-led allied effort to defend the island democracy," Japan had stated.

Full Scale War Ahead?

Reacting to this, the CCP body posted the threat video on sharing platform Xigua. China warned Japan of forcing the latter to surrender the second time. "When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane and one ship, we will not only return reciprocal fire but also start a full-scale war against Japan. We will use nuclear bombs first. We will use nuclear bombs continuously until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time," the narration in the video states, according to the Daily Express.

"As long as Japan realizes that it cannot afford to pay the price of war it will not dare to rashly send troops to the Taiwan strait," the video stated further. China said that all political policies, tactics and strategies must be adjusted and changed in order to protect the peaceful rise of our country.

The CCP video also mentions Japan's previous experiences with nuclear attack. "Japan is the only country in the world that has been hit by atomic bombs and has a deep memory of the atomic bombs from the government down to the people. It is exactly because Japan has such a unique feeling that nuclear deterrence against Japan will get twice the result with half the effort," the video stated.

The No First Use Policy

China has called for a 'Japanese Exception Theory.' Under this, the communist party plans to get rid of the NFU policy [No First Use – of nuclear weapons] and add Japan in the list of countries that are an exception to this rule. "If Japan goes to war with China for a third time, the Chinese people will take revenge on the old and new scores," China said.

China had signed the NFU policy of NATO in 1964. Accordingly, the policy does not allow China to drop weapons of mass destruction on countries that are not equipped with nuclear weapons. Currently, Japan does not own any nuclear weapons.

At last, the video pledges to punish top leaders of Japan including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and vows to claim ownership of the Diaoyu and Ryukyu islands. Recently, Chinese president Xi Jinping had sent out a warning to foreign countries against their efforts to interfere in the matters of China.

"We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi Jinping had warned.