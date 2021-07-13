Popular martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has expressed his desire to join the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) surprising many fans all over the world.

Chan, who has been the admirer of the CCP, made this announcement at a symposium in Beijing. Many Chinese film insiders also took part in this event. However, some reports suggest that the prominent Chinese personalities at the symposium discussed their views on keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the 100th anniversary of CCP.

On July 1, China celebrated 100 years of the CCP and President Xi Jinping's speech was making headlines due to controversial remarks on foreign powers. Chan had also sung the song "Defend the Yellow River" with other performers and singers at the art performance titled "Epic Journey" that was held at the National Stadium in Beijing to commemorate the achievement and journey of the CCP.

Chan Appreciates the CCP

According to Global Times, Chan said: "I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades. I want to become a CPC member."

According to M Video News, an outlet under state broadcaster Central China Television, Chan told a crowd of attendees at the symposium that when he's abroad, he often says that he's "proud of being Chinese", reported South China Morning Post.

Serves in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

Chan's connection with the CCP is not new. He has served as a member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). It is a political advisory body and traditionally consists of delegates from the CCP. Chan is also the vice-chairman of the China Film Association has been a pro-Beijing politician for a long time. He received a lot of flak in 2019 when he criticized pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Reactions of Fans

The recent remarks by the actor expressing his political ambitions have not gone well with some of his fans who said that Chan used to advocate human values but now the CCP might have offered him loads of money and forced him to join the party.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chan's comments were quickly met with mockery on Weibo, with users saying he is unworthy of party membership.

One of the users was doubtful about Chan's lifestyle and he believed that the party members need to set a positive example. The "lifestyle" comments made online referred to Chan's previous extramarital affair, and his son Jaycee Chan's drug offence and six months of jail time on the mainland, reported the South China Morning Post.

CCP's Aggressive Stance on Various Issues

CCP's border claims and military aggression has increased and most of the world is tired of being bullied by Beijing. The party has been involved in various actions like human rights violations in Xinjiang, dominating and militarizing the South China Sea, threatening Taiwan, undermining the sovereignty of Tibet and territorial aggression in Ladakh.