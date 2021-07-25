Viral Video: Black Man Shares Footage Allegedly Showing Wisconsin Cop 'Planting Drugs' in Car

A Black man has accused a southeast Wisconsin police officer of planting drugs in his car during a traffic stop. The Black man seems to have video proof of the incident. The man, who goes by the name gGlockBoy Savoo on Facebook, posted a video that has gone viral.

The video captured a potentially incriminating moment in what appears to be a traffic stop in progress when the officer from Caledonia Police Department approaches the car quickly to toss something into its back seat.

Savoo, who was filming the video, asks the police officer what it was and jumped into his car to get a closer view. The video further shows a little bag. The police officer is under investigation after being caught on camera trying to allegedly frame the Black man for illegal drug possession.

Posting the video on his Facebook page, Savoo said: "First time ever seeing a cop try to throw sum on me just to get a reason to search the car he ain't even know I was recording you can tell he was nervous."

While the officer has not been officially identified, a journalist on Twitter alleged that the name of the cop in the video is Matthew Gorney.

"A suspected race soldier named Officer Matthew Gorney from #Wisconsin is allegedly caught on video appearing to plant drugs on an innocent Black male driver," journalist Tariq Nasheed tweeted.

Police Department Explains

Meanwhile, the Village of Caledonia Police Department has responded to the incident via Facebook and issued a statement that said the department will be spearheading a full investigation, including pulling body camera footage, dashcam video and officer testimony from all law enforcement who were present at the scene.

Moreover, the Chief of Police from Caledonia, Christopher Botsch, also said that the cell phone viral video depicts only a small portion of the entire encounter. So people should keep in mind that available video may provide more context.

"The Caledonia Police Department believes strongly in transparency; therefore, all body-worn camera video will be made available within the coming days," Botsch said.

People slammed the police department in Caledonia for this incident saying that it is disgusting. "You can clearly see in the video the bag being thrown into the car. The fact that these officers have a job to protect and serve and are out here doing things like this is HORRIFYING. This response is a joke to not only the community but the country and the LAW. Do better," a citizen replied on Facebook.