An angry supporter of President Donald Trump was arrested on late Saturday in Denton, Texas, for punching a man in the face. The assault was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media and lead to the arrest of the perpetrator — identified as Jason Lata.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon outside popular convenient stores chain Buc-ee's, when two Trump supporters — one wore 'Trump 2020' t-shirt and Lata wore a brown and red cap and a black t-shirt — got into an argument with the victim and his friend.

In the video, Lata could be seen yelling at the victim who wore black sunglasses. It remained unclear what triggered the argument.

"I'll f***ing eat your f***ing face off, m*********er. You want a f***ing piece?," Lata screamed at the man in the sunglasses, who replied: "No, thank you." Lata continued: "Turn it off!"

The man in 'Trump 2020' t-shirt told the man in the sunglasses: "You guys shouldn't even be here, bud." After this, Lata shouted "I'll f**k you up" and punched the man in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and the two men walked away. The video of the assault went viral and Denton Police Department sought public help to identify the perpetrator. According to the department, the assault left the victim with a broken tooth and an injury under his right eyebrow. Later in the evening, officials said 44-year-old Lata was arrested and is in custody.

"The suspect in today's assault is in custody. Jason Lata, 44, was arrested after Denton PD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for assault causes bodily injury. Lata is currently in the City of Denton Jail. Bail is set at $15,000," the department said.

According to police chief Frank Dixon, Lata was not a Denton resident. Public records reportedly showed that he was a resident of Flower Mound.