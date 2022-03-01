Viral Photo Shows Long Queues at Moscow Metro Station as Russians 'Fumble About' for Cash After Being Cut Off from Apple Pay, Google Pay

Russia is beginning to feel the impact of financial sanctions against the country after citizens were cut off from using payment services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The news comes asWestern nations agreed to block some Russian banks from the Swift international payment system, as well as the restriction of Russia's ability to use its foreign currency reserves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Commuters 'Fumble About' for Cash



In the midst of the impact the sanctions placed on Russia by the west, a photo is being circulated on social media showing long queues at a Metro station in Moscow as commuters were unable to use payment services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to pay for fares.

Irish journalist Jason Corcoran shared the photo on Twitter along with the caption, "Apple Pay and Google Pay no longer work on Moscow's metro system, leading to long queues as people fumble about for cash."

Thousands of Russian customers have been barred from using Apple Pay and Google Pay services after the US imposed heavy financial sanctions on the country for invading Ukraine.

Customers at several banks in Russia reported they were unable to use their bank cards with Google Pay and Apple Pay.

According to a statement by Russia's Central Bank, customers of banks that fell under the sanctions (VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie) will not be able to pay with cards of these banks abroad.

Sanctions Against Russia



Over the last few days, as the newly-imposed economic sanctions begin to take effect, Russians have started flocking to ATMs. There have been reports on social media claiming ATMs are starting to run out of money, resulting in long queues of Russians attempting to withdraw cash, as previously reported.



Multiple sanctions have been placed on Russia by countries and organisations around the world in an attempt to halt Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

These sanctions include a number of Russian banks being removed from Swift, to "ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally."

On Monday, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters that their "Objective is to make sure that the Russian economy goes backwards if President Putin decides to continue to go forward with an invasion in Ukraine, and we have the tools to continue to do that".