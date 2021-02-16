Vincent Jackson, former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida, on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The County Sheriff's Office revealed in a series of tweets that the 38-year-old was found at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, which is 12 miles outside Tampa, on Monday. Hotel staff confirmed that Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11, 2021 and had been staying in the room since then.



However, his family members reported him missing on Feb. 10 with a formal report being filed on Feb. 11. The following day, on Feb. 12, officers located Jackson at the hotel and after having a word with and assessing his well-being, the missing persons case was cancelled.

Cause of Death

Three days later, on Feb. 15, Jackson was found dead at approximately 11:30 a.m. by a housekeeping staff member. Investigators did not find any "apparent signs of trauma" but the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office is yet to determine the official cause of death after identifying Jackson's remains. The HCSO noted that Jackson's death was an "active and open investigation."

Jackson is survived by his wife Lindsey Vandeweghe and their three children.

Jackson's NFL Career

Jackson had been drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft and was with the San Diego Chargers for seven seasons before making the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent five seasons before his retirement in 2016.He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was nominated four times for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes players who have had a positive impact on their community, according to the Buccaneers.

The Chargers, now based out of Los Angeles, released a statement Monday saying the team was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news of Jackson's death.

"Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Browl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it," the statement read. "The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us."

The Buccaneers, who recently won the Super Bowl, said in a statement that Jackson was "a consummate professional" during his five years with the team.

"Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation," the statement read.