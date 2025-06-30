Vietnamese Teen Dies After Pimple-Popping Causes Bacterial Infection

A 15-year-old girl from Hanoi, Vietnam, died after popping her pimples and then applying an unverified topical product at home.

According to a statement by Vietnam's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Friday (27 June), the girl developed septic shock caused by Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that entered through inflamed acne lesions on her face.

Pimple-Popping Led to Bacterial Infection

According to Vietnamese news outlet Hoa Học Trò, the bacteria rapidly spread through the girl's body, damaging both her brain and lungs. Despite undergoing intensive care including mechanical ventilation and continuous blood filtration, she failed respond to treatment and later passed away.

Another woman was diagnosed with an infection following acne squeezing, leaving her in critical condition. A 32-year-old woman was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition as a result of a severe facial infection.

Six days before hospitalisation, the woman had squeezed a pimple on her forehead with her fingers and applied acne cream on her own. Within a few days, the affected area became red, swollen, and filled with yellow pus, spreading to her left eye, accompanied by high fever and pain.

She initially sought treatment at a private clinic, but her condition did not improve. She was later transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, where she arrived with severe swelling on her forehead and a large abscess filled with pus.

Doctors diagnosed her with subcutaneous cellulitis, a dangerous type of soft tissue infection that may lead to sepsis, multiple organ failure, and even death. Fortunately, in her case, timely medical intervention and intensive antibiotic therapy led to significant recovery, as reported by Vietnamese news media Soha.

Dermatologists: Avoid Popping Pimples with Unclean Hands, Using Anti-Acne Products of Unknown Origin

A dermatologist at the hospital explained that popping pimples with unclean hands can damage the skin and allow bacteria to penetrate deeper, potentially causing cellulitis or sepsis if not promptly addressed, as reported by Vietnam's news site Tin tức 24h.

"People should avoid squeezing pimples at home and instead seek treatment at reputable medical facilities if extraction is needed," she said.

She also advised maintaining good hygiene, avoiding touching the face, and not using acne products of unknown origin. For those who need to wear makeup, she emphasised choosing non-comedogenic products and ensuring the skin is properly cleansed afterwards.