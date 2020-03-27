Vietnam has an aim of keeping the number ofcoronaviorus or COVID-19 cases in the nation under 1,000, the government stated as the number of cases confirmed in the country passed 150 pon Friday.

"We have been able to contain epicentres, and even potential epicentres ... and we are determined to keep the number of COVID-19 cases from reaching 1,000," deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam said in a statement.

Vietnam's fight against COVID-19

Vietnam will limit domestic flights and stop public gatherings for two weeks from Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The country has already moved to bar entry to all foreigners, suspend international flights and put tens of thousands of people under quarantine.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times with the number of cases crossing the half million mark and deaths registered surpassed 24,000 worldwide. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China is spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)