A VietJet Air passenger plane skidded off a runway as it landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday, but no one was injured, the company said.

VietJet said the aircraft, which was arriving from the tourist island of Phu Quoc, skidded off the runway due to heavy rain and a tailwind.

VietJet Air Passenger Plane Skids off Runway

"The airplane, passengers and crew are all safe," VietJet said in the statement, without saying how many were on board. Local media reports said the airport was briefly closed on Sunday due to the incident, adding that the plane involved in an Airbus A321neo.