The sales of videogames in US hit the highest in more than a decade in March as the Americans turned to games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" due to the lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The sales of the gaming hardware, software and accessories in the US spiked by 35 percent to $1.6 billion in last month compared to that of a year earlier, as per a data released by the research firm NPD.

Videogames sales witnessed a major boost due to Coronavirus lockdowns

Teen playing video game Wikimedia Commons

The sales and growth are the highest for the month since March 2008, when sales grew over 52 percent to $1.8 billion, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. Nintendo's life-simulation title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", launched last month, topped NPD's best-selling list, followed by Activision Blizzard Inc's battle blockbuster "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare".

As the coronavirus shut down the country and forced millions inside their homes, certain businesses including gaming, online streaming and video conferencing have witnessed a boost in user engagement. Analysts have expected gaming sales to benefit in the near-term from the stay-at-home orders.

"NBA 2K20" from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and Sony's baseball simulation game "MLB: The Show 20" were also among the most sold games, the data showed. Sales of gaming consoles Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch rose 63 vpercent to $461 million in March from a year earlier. Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled. New-generation consoles, Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 are expected to come out at the end of the year.

