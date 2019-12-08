The residents of Simi Valley, in the southeast corner of Ventura County, California are being haunted by a mountain lion that in the past few days has attacked two dogs and in one incident, even injured a resident who tried to save her small dog.

The residents are worried as video clips captured in the CCTVs in the area show the mountain lion roaming freely in the neighborhood and often strolling into the backyards.

In the first attack, which took place on Wednesday, the big wild cat pounced on a pet dog belonging to Michael Cheng of 5400 Block of Evening Sky Drive, reported LA Times.

The pet survived the attack, however, the wild cat again returned to the residence a few hours later. It but fled the vicinity before the authorities could respond.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Mountain Lion attacked the 10-year-old Miniature Schnauzer belonging to Ilene Dondlinger.

"She obviously cared about her dog very much, as all dog owners do," police Sgt Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV. "She tried to fend the animal off by punching it, elbowing it and tried to pry its jaws open."

The police officers responding to the mountain lion attack said that they could not save the pet and noticed that the big cat was eating the dog when they arrived on the scene. The pet owner miraculously suffered only minor injuries.