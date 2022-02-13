Is Kodak Black Okay? Rapper and Three Others Shot at Justin Bieber After-Party in West Hollywood

Kodak Black was one of the four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, according to NBC news. The 24-year-old rapper was shot along with three other people, all of whom are said to be in stable condition. Los Angeles Police Department noted that two victims were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, while the other two self-transported.

The incident happened outside the club in the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard. An LAPD spokesperson noted that the victims were shot when they came out of the club during a fight. It's not clear what instigated the fight outside the club or who was involved.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The LAPD noted in a press release Saturday that they are looking for a black male suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect is said to have fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Justin Bieber was hosting a party

KNBC reporter Robert Kovacik noted that the fight occurred outside an Italian restaurant Nice Guy. The restaurant's owner John Terzian confirmed to NBC News that singer Justin Bieber was hosting an afterparty inside the restaurant on the night of the shooting.

Footage of the incident obtained by TMZ showed Kodak Black emerging from the restaurant with his entourage that included friend Rapper Gunna and Lil Baby. As they stopped to pose for the paparazzi gathered outside the restaurant, a fistfight started between a group of men standing close by.

The fight was interrupted by the sound of at least 10 gunshots which sent the crowd into a frenzy. The circumstances that led to the fight are not clear at the moment. The identities of the other gunshot victims are not clear. A rep for Kodak Black was not available for a comment on his condition.