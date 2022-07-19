Putin's Likely Successor Given Toxic Substance; Nikolai Patrushev Survives Assassination Attempt After Synthetic Poison Turned Him Severely ill

Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has survived an assassination attempt, according to a report. The former head of Russia's secret service Nikolai Patrushev reportedly recently fell unwell and was rushed to hospital due to poisoning.

Reports suggested that Patrushev survived the assassination attempt after being given synthetic poison. Patrushev, who is currently secretary of the Kremlin's security council, is considered to be Putin's right-hand man.

A few weeks back when Putin underwent an operation, presidential power was transferred to Patrushev.

Assassination Attempt Is Kept In Strict Secrecy

Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to have links to Kremlin insiders, said that an attempt on the life of the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, was made. Information about both the assassination attempt itself and the investigation into this assassination attempt is kept in strict secrecy, said General SVR according to Daily Mail.

Patrushev Afflicted By Synthetic Poison

Toxicology test results revealed Patrushev had been afflicted by a 'synthetic poison', but had ultimately survived the attempt on his life, said General SVR.

Patrushev could only be saved because of timely medical care. The Security Council secretary became suddenly unwell an evening after work. He was taken to his home in presence of a team of doctors, who confirmed the presence of a toxic substance which was synthetic poison.

Who's Behind The Assassination Attempt?

They also stated that the poisonous substance, which entered the body through the skin, could not be more effective as it was less concentrated.

It's not known who's behind the attack but the channel claimed that high-profile disputes are going on among the Kremlin insiders over the Ukraine war.

Even Putin was also not informed of the attack immediately, he was only told when Patrushev's life was out of danger.

Patrushev is believed to be the second most powerful figure in Russia after Putin. His son Dmitry is the agriculture minister and experts see him as a likely successor to Putin.

Read more