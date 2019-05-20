At Outram Park MRT station, an unknown man was caught on camera while exploring the LTA Travel Smart Rewards program in such an inane manner by repeatedly using his card over 40 times.

As per the Land and Transport Authority, each ride at the MRT and/or LRT will give people 10 points and 1,000 points can be converted into $1.00.

The LTA website has given a description of how people can participate in the Travel Smart Rewards program.

Sign up for this program on LTA website

Fill in your full name as stated in NRIC/FIN, NRIC/FIN number, email address, travel card CAN ID (16-digit card number found at the back of your travel card) along with other demographic information. Only commuters with the Non-Concession Cards and Concession Cards are eligible to participate in this programme.

Start travelling on the MRT and/or LRT on weekdays (except public holidays) using your personalised travel planner to earn points and win cash rewards!

However, on Friday, May 17 as per the captured video a man took the opportunity to gain the points by using the card several times to punch in and out At Outram Park MRT station.

Even though there were other travellers, only one or two people noticed what he was doing. The video captured the man clearly and showed that he used the card at least 40 times to punch in and out at the MRT station. It can be assumed that the footage was taken by another commuter, who noticed the man and understood the motive behind it.

However, LTA mentioned that when participants join this program, it means they are agreeing to share a limited amount of their past and present commute history, specifically the day, time and station locations of the trips.

It should be noted that as per LTA, the "Travel Smart Rewards encourages participants to shift their commute outside of the morning peak period based on the personalised travel planner messages."

The more commuters participate in Travel Smart Rewards, the more accurate the data will be in noticing the change in travel patterns that participants may be encouraged to make, it said, adding that this step will help ease huge crowds during the weekdays on the MRT and LRT need to be redistributed to offload effectively and efficiently.