Video Shows Hundreds of DILDOS, Vibrators, SEX TOYS Lying On Interstate Highway After Truck Overturns In Oklahoma (WATCH)

Hundreds of dildos, vibrators and sex toys were spilled over a highway in Oklahoma. The I-40 in Oklahoma was closed for few hours as a truck carrying boxes full of dildos and sex toys were scattered on motorway.

Motorists on the route were frustrated after the truck lost its load as it took hours to emergency services to clear the road for the vehicles. The merchandise scattered on the road included Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibes. Non-automotive lubricants were also found on the road.

Dozens of Boxes of Pink Vibrators Were Seen

The driver was not harmed in the incident but the reports claimed that other small vehicles were also involved in the incident. However the exact cause of why the lorry overturned remains unknown.

Skynews 9 reporter Jim Gardner confirmed that there were dozens of boxes of pink vibrators; some of them have seemingly come out of their packaging and were strewn on the street. "But what kind of vibrators? With the help of Motherboard executive editor Emanuel Maiberg, we believe these are Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibes, which retail for $39.95," he said, according to Vice.

Dildos, Adult Toys Are Supplied In Oklahoma In Large Numbers

The video of the incident appears to show a huge number of boxes lying on the motorway. Pink vibrators and their controllers are being seen spilled on the highway. The boxes also have pictures of vibrators from multiple angles. Local reports confirmed that adult toys are supplied in a high volume in Oklahoma.

The incident surprised internet users as it drew the attention of many. "What a travesty, I feel for those tens of thousands of women who are waiting impatiently by their door for the carrier to bring them their 'package," said a user on Twitter.

Products Were Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibes

"Wow. Imagine traffic due to a sex toy spillage," said another. Some were also doubtful whether these toys will be sold or not. A user replied they saying that sex toys spilled on the road can't be sold as these are held to the same sanitary standards as food. The user expected that these products will be thrown out and insurance will be claimed for its values.

